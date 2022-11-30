Andrés Balanta’s girlfriend sends an emotional message after his sudden death

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The 22-year-old collapsed in training.
The 22-year-old collapsed in training.
“I’m going to love you all my life”: the woman published some stories and photos with the player.
November 30, 2022, 06:28 A.M.
This November 29, Argentine media confirmed that Andrés Balanta, Colombian midfielder and champion with Cali in 2021, had died. The death of the player took the world by surprise, because days before Balanta was fine.
Given the unfortunate news, sports teams, family, acquaintances and friends have expressed their condolences. In fact, Camila Zuk, the player’s girlfriend, also posted a moving farewell message that she shared along with a photo of the two.
According to the woman’s social networks, Andrés Balanta and she were very close.
“We said until death do us part. I’m going to love you all my life. Until God finds us again, my love,” the woman wrote.
News in development…
