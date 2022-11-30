Andres Balanta He was one of the players with the greatest projection of Deportivo Cali. In the middle of this year he had made the leap to Argentine soccer, where he arrived on loan to Atlético Tucumán.

The world of soccer was shaken this Monday when the news of Balanta’s death, at the age of 22, was released after collapsing on the first day of his team’s preseason.

Family, friends, acquaintances, fans, professional players and clubs from around the world began to offer their solidarity with many messages of encouragement and support for the 22-year-old player and his family. In addition, to remember several moments that everyone had with the athlete.

Deportivo Cali demonstrates after the death of Balanta

Balanta’s sports rights still belonged to Deportivo Cali, with whom he played 120 official matches, totaling all competitions, and scored four goals.

For this reason, at noon this Wednesday, the sugar box through its social networks announced that they will pay a heartfelt tribute to his memory.

The event will take place this Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Deportivo Cali administrative headquarters, Alex Gorayeb, in the north of the city of Cali at Calle 34 Norte # 2BN- 75, San Vicente neighborhood.

This tribute will be held in the same place where Andrés Felipe, his teammates and the club, celebrated and lifted the tenth Colombian league title with all the Deportivo Cali fans, obtained on December 22 last year, when they won the final. to Deportes Tolima in Ibagué.

Andrés Balanta celebrated Cali’s title in the League last year. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

The details of the repatriation of Balanta’s remains are not yet known, and the definitive cause of his death has yet to be established.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Soccer Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

