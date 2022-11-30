This Tuesday Argentine media reported that the 22-year-old Colombian player, Andres Balantadied after collapsing in training and despite the resuscitation work they could not save his life.

Balanta was on loan in Atlético de Tucumán and belonged to Deportivo Cali, where he was champion last year. His cause of death appears to have been cardiac arrest.

Andrés Felipe Balanta Cifuentes was born in Cali, Valle del Cauca, on January 18, 2000. He was a Colombian soccer player who played as a midfielder and his last team was Atlético Tucumán of the Argentine Professional League.

Balanta was one more of those footballers who came out of the large youth academy of Deportivo Cali.

In 2018, the player was promoted to the professional team at the request of the then technical director, Gerardo Pelusowho convinced of his good performance made him debut on May 6 of the same year in a match against Pasto.

“Because of the excitement of the game, I had not realized it and I was warming up, when I saw that they were calling me, the first thing I did was take off my bib and run to the teacher, he recommended that I be very calm,” he said after his debut. .

Balanta’s career

The 22-year-old collapsed in training. Photo: Instagram capture image of Andrés Balanta

Balanta was in the sugar box for four years: 2019, 2020,2021,2022. In Cali he had other technicians like Lucas Pusineri and Alfredo Arias.



with the technician Raphael Dudamel He achieved the title of Colombian soccer champion in the second half of 2021, achieving the tenth star of the sugar team, in the final match against Club Deportes Tolima.

In an interview on Telepacífico, the player commented that one of the most difficult moments he had experienced was the death of his father when he was barely 14 years old. “I saw it more as something positive, I think it was an opportunity to mature at an early age.”

In the Colombia selection He went through the under-17s, winning the gold medal at the 2017 Bolivarian Games.

He was also with the Selection in the South American sub-20 of Chile in 2019, and in the World Cup of the category in Poland, where he performed in 5 games.

