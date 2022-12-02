Andrés Balanta: the footballer’s body will arrive in Colombia on Saturday

The body of soccer player Andrés Balanta this will come Saturday December 3 north of Cali and would be held at the Alex Gorayeb administrative headquarters of Deportivo Cali, in the north of the city, with a time to be confirmed.

Balanta’s body will arrive with a commission from the Argentine club that will be led by the coach Lucas Pusineri.

The player from Cali was part of the club Atletico Tucuman, of the first division of Argentina, and died last Tuesday in the middle of a preseason training.

It is known that the player had already gone through health episodes in the past, because in 2019 he would have also fainted in a Deportivo Cali training session. At that time, the team published the medical report that assured that Balanta had recovered his physical condition, and the tests had returned normal results.

Likewise, the preliminary report of the player’s autopsy showed that he would have died with heart-related problems, and that he arrived at the hospital with a cardiorespiratory arrest.

