The investigation into the death of the Colombian midfielder from Atlético Tucumán,

Andres Balantawho fainted during training on Tuesday, advances as Argentine soccer mourns his loss.

As it was known this Wednesday, the preliminary result of the autopsy carried out on the 22-year-old footballer indicated that he died “for cardiac reasons”.

“Mr. Balanta would have died of cardiac issues, which will be confirmed once the pathology studies are complete, according to what the doctor who performed the autopsy informed us”said Ignacio López Bustos, head of the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor Unit, which is investigating the case, on Wednesday.

Now, the Argentine coach Lucas Pusineriwho was the one who took him to play abroad, provides details of the death of the young player.

The last moments of Balanta

The 22-year-old collapsed in training. Photo: Andres Balanta's Instagram

balantawho arrived last June at Atlético Tucumán, from the Argentine First Division, collapsed this Tuesday five minutes after starting pre-season training under Lucas Pusineri.

Despite the fact that resuscitation was attempted for 40 minutes, the midfielder arrived at the San Miguel de Tucumán hospital without vital signs and his death could only be certified.

In this regard, as reviewed by ‘Futbolred’, Pusineri stated: “After the snack he was in the activation part of the afternoon practice, he collapsed, they did reactivation maneuvers, they took him to the hospital, he had an arrhythmia and went into cardiac arrest”.

Likewise, according to what was said in ‘Win Sports’, the coach he got to talk to Balanta during his last minutes of life.



“Basically what he told me is that they were warming up, they had talked for a while and from one moment to the next he started to feel bad and he collapsed. The doctor tried to revive him. They tried for an hour. They took him to the hospital, but from one moment to another they were told there was nothing to do”, commented the presenter Andrea Guerrero, in said signal.

SPORTS

*With EFE

