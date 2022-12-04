The body of Andrés Felipe Balanta, the Colombian player who died on Tuesday in full Atlético Tucumán training, arrived in Colombia this Saturday.

The remains of Balanta, who was 22 years old, were veiled this Saturday at the Alex Gorayeb administrative headquarters of Deportivo Cali, in the northwest of the city. There they were received by several fans, club workers, coaches and Andrés’s teammates during his career.

The coffin was removed from the vehicle by his former teammates from Deportivo Cali, who wore a black polo shirt that had Andrés’s face on the front with the sentence “Tica forever.” On the back of it was the number 5, which he wore during many games in Cali and his last name, Balanta.

The coffin was located on the basketball court of the headquarters or better known as the wooden court, next to the wall where the 10 stars that the men’s team has achieved are located. In the most recent one, Balanta was a key player.

Little by little, more fans, friends, relatives, colleagues and other people who wanted to say their last goodbye to Andrés arrived, where at the same time the bouquets of flowers continued to arrive from different parts of the city and Colombia.

Around 5:10 in the afternoon, the last teammates he had at Deportivo Cali and others from previous stages formed a semicircle around the coffin and then two of the players from the current squad spoke, who gave a message of encouragement to the family.

The first to express himself was the striker and captain Teófilo Gutiérrez: “I want to tell you, Mrs. Andrés Balanta’s mother, that you should feel proud, nobody buys happiness, and he always represented us well wherever he went. Thanking God for these years that we had him, he left a great legacy at Deportivo Cali”.

Then one of his best friends on campus, Kevin Velasco, saying that “they had to be proud of him, because Andrés had been a great son, brother, friend and had always left everything for his soul team.” Velasco, who had the message on a piece of paper, could barely finish reading it and ended up bathed in tears, consoled by Teo and later, by the rest of his companions.

😢🕊️ Words from Kevin Velasco for his brother Andrés Balanta today in honor of Andrés’s memory. An exemplary friendship. May Andres rest in peace. Greetings to all his family and Deportivo Cali’s family 💚 🎥: Social networks @nelsandinonews pic.twitter.com/wjwwGHWxoi – Colombian soccer (@Futbolfpc) December 4, 2022

Later, his coach at Atlético Tucumán, Lucas Pusineri He expressed his sadness and said that “moved by the whole situation, we lost a very great human being for all his people skills and good companion. There are no words to express the pain. Beyond my presence, which does not change anything, he had a moral commitment to be able to be here with his mother and family.”

During the evening-night, friends, relatives and fans of the sugar complex continued to arrive, until the deadline, 8 pm. Then it was a more internal moment for his family and those closest to him.

Balanta’s funeral will be this Sunday at 4 pm in the south of the city of Cali.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Soccer Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

