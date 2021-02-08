No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Andres Arouz wins the presidential election in Ecuador

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 8, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Andres Arouz, the candidate in Ecuador’s presidential election yesterday, declared his victory in the election despite opinion polls showing he could still face a run-off.
The 36-year-old economist, a supporter of former President Rafael Correa, nominated himself on promises to provide $ 1 billion in cash support to families and to shirk the terms of the IMF’s $ 6.5 billion financing package.
His main rival, Guillermo Laso, has promised to increase foreign investment and oil production, but has been hit by his image as a conservative banker. “The victory, as we said, is big. It’s a 2-to-1 ratio against the banking candidate who appears to be second,” Arouz told a news conference.
“We must see the final results, but we are very happy.”
Arouz needs to get more than 50 percent of the correct votes to win from the first round, or 40 percent overall, with ten percentage points more than his next candidate.
Arouz did not say whether he had won enough votes to avoid the run-off.

Source: Agencies

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.