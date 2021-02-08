Andres Arouz wins the presidential election in Ecuador

Andres Arouz, the candidate in Ecuador’s presidential election yesterday, declared his victory in the election despite opinion polls showing he could still face a run-off.

The 36-year-old economist, a supporter of former President Rafael Correa, nominated himself on promises to provide $ 1 billion in cash support to families and to shirk the terms of the IMF’s $ 6.5 billion financing package.

His main rival, Guillermo Laso, has promised to increase foreign investment and oil production, but has been hit by his image as a conservative banker. “The victory, as we said, is big. It’s a 2-to-1 ratio against the banking candidate who appears to be second,” Arouz told a news conference.

“We must see the final results, but we are very happy.”

Arouz needs to get more than 50 percent of the correct votes to win from the first round, or 40 percent overall, with ten percentage points more than his next candidate.

Arouz did not say whether he had won enough votes to avoid the run-off.