The year 2011 was a turning point for Andrés Arochi. He was 13 years old and it was one of those summers when you have nothing to do. He was at that age when you already feel too old to go out to play or run in the streets or you are simply a “bitter pubescent.” One of those days he went to the Blockbuster that was near his house and found a section, “badly named,” as “art cinema,” because in reality the titles that were on that shelf were productions that were not considered “extremely commercial.” He grabbed the movie. The Shining, Being John Malkovich and Donnie Darko. Those films “blew his mind.” He discovered that there was a group of people who were creating products that spoke directly to him. In those same months, with his brother, he discovered David Lynch in his most experimental phase. “That same summer I saw more films than ever in my life. I remember discovering this whole world and feeling at ease. That was when my love for cinema was really born,” he recalls.

Arochi began to take visual and audiovisual work seriously from that moment on. He began working professionally from the age of 17, doing still photography, camera work, graphic design, working in the electrical department and later entering the advertising world. Since 2014 he has participated as director of photography in 500 commercials, 50 videos and 20 short films that have been part of a prolific decade that led him to the big moment he was waiting for, his debut in an American production. At 34 years old, the cinematographer born in Mexico City has been behind the cameras of horror in Longlegs —in theaters from August 29—, by director Osgood Oz Perkins, a film starring renowned actor Nicolas Cage as a serial killer.

The film’s synopsis introduces Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a bright and promising new FBI agent, who is assigned to a cold case involving an elusive serial killer known as Longlegs (Nicolas Cage) who drives several parents to commit patricide. As the agent unravels disturbing details, she realizes she has a personal connection to the killer, which propels her into a race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

For Arochi, photography was an act of rebellion. He comes from a family of businessmen, but none of them were in the audiovisual industry or any artistic medium. He forged his path through hard work, despite the fact that his parents had warned him, as they had many, that he would “die of hunger.” It was the relationships he made in the audiovisual world that paved the way for him. Director of photography Galo Olivares, with whom he built a friendship and a working relationship since he was 22, was the one who recommended him. Olivares had previously worked with Perkins on the fantasy horror film Gretel & Hanselbut he was presented with an opportunity that was hard to turn down in the form of doing the work of cinematography for Alien: Romulusthe new installment of the popular saga of the eighties.

At that moment, according to Arochi, Longlegs It was a smaller film than what it became. Olivares spoke highly of Perkins and, despite the fact that the production had other cinematographers in its portfolio, Arochi managed to connect with the director and win the job. But not before overcoming many obstacles along the way, from problems with his visa (the film was shot in Vancouver (Canada)) and a sudden and momentary cancellation of the film because the producers did not see how they were going to recover their investment without any famous names in the cast.

Actress Maika Monroe as Agent Lee Harker. COURTESY

“Two, three weeks go by and Oz calls me and says: ‘We have a movie again and I have some great news for you. Now Longlegs ‘It’s Nicolas Cage.’ I was like, wow, I mean, before I was completely sure that it was the movie for me, to debut, but I started to think that maybe it’s too big for me. But I thought, if I already got the opportunity it’s because I’m ready and I have to do it,” says Arochi via video call.

The marketing of the film by Oz Perkins, son of Anthony Perkins — remembered for the character of Norman Bates in the classic Psychosis—, has achieved its goal. The campaign of Longlegs The film found in cryptic messages and in the visuals, the work of Arochi, a way to generate expectations among the public. Made with just 10 million dollars, it has already grossed 60 million in the United States alone, not counting the box office in other territories where it has not yet been released.

The visual construction, says Arochi, was an intuitive process. He wanted to play with emotions through images and the proposal he made to Perkins was to make the audience feel vulnerable at all times.

“I told him [a Oz]“We are going to strip them emotionally. I started working with these very angular lenses in very small locations, where there are always doors and windows present, where there is always a risk that someone could get in. For me, where fear lives is always behind us. Where we can’t see. So it was a lot of playing with that, with creating spaces and gaps so that the imagination can put danger there. They are very complex characters, who isolate themselves from the world. We had to use this idea to feel how they isolate themselves in a town where there are very large distances between house and house, where there is imminent danger,” adds Arochi.

The director of photography mentions that he does not like to work with references, especially coming from the advertising world. However, he mentions that some of his cinematographer idols are the British Roger Deakins, the American Harris Savides and directors like Gus Van Sant, whose aesthetics, according to Arochi, they liked as an inspiration for the era in which they take place. Longlegs.

Maika Monroe, during a performance in the film ‘Longlegs’. COURTESY

“We talked a lot [con Perkins] about the aesthetics of films from this era, from the late nineties, early 2000s of independent American cinema. We never said ‘let it look like this’, because the film also has references to thrillers and horror in terms of narrative, such as The silence of the lambs and small homages to other films. The work of Stephen Shore, an American still photographer, also helped us with the recreation of Oregon in the 1970s,” Arochi says.

The Mexican cinematographer not only has Longlegs as his only project. This 2024 also marked his debut in the making of his first feature film, entitled Mourningwhich before being released at the last Guanajuato Film Festival, was at the Goa Film Festival in India and at the Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland. In a mix of fiction and documentary, Arochi explores how Mexicans experience the process of mourning and death. He made a 14,000-kilometer journey from Tijuana to Akumal, talking along the way with the searching mothers, shamans and ordinary people to try to make a portrait “as open as possible.”

While waiting for news from some festivals in Spain and North America, with the projection of premiering his first film around the Day of the Dead in Mexico, Arochi’s lens does not rest. His work as a director of photography can be seen in the short co-directed by Maika Monroe, The Yellowwith whom they made chemistry on the set of Longlegs and invited him to work on her debut behind the cameras. The short film stars Haley Joel Osment, who became famous in his childhood for playing the boy in The sixth sense.

He also has in his pipeline the release of another horror film that he shot four years ago, Sunbut it has not yet seen the light of day, while he seeks funding for another project of his own in Mexico. Although he admits that he does not want to be pigeonholed in the genre. “It is a horror film based on the Chamula tradition on the soil of Chiapas and we are trying to get that project off the ground as a director of photography as well. I do not want to make another horror film right now so as not to be pigeonholed. I have worked in the genre, but I do not like horror. I love suspense. I also really like drama, documentaries, which I work on a lot, because traveling is what nourishes me the most, it makes me get to know the world, people and so I don’t get bored,” he concludes.

