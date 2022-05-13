Andrés Arévalo: young promise dies, mourning in cycling

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Andrés Arévalo died after an accident, he was running in the Vuelta de la Juventud.
Andrés Arévalo died after an accident, he was running in the Vuelta de la Juventud.
On Thursday night the death of the athlete was confirmed.
May 13, 2022, 10:14 AM
Colombian cycling is in mourning, after the death of the cyclist Andrés Arévalo, a young promise of the country, was confirmed this Thursday night.
Arévalo remained in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the serious accident he suffered in the third stage of the Vuelta de la Juventud, disputed between Popayán and Palmira.
mourning in cycling
The 18-year-old cyclist, from the IMRD – Zipa Soacha team, suffered the accident on the approach to Buga.
He was diagnosed with a severe head injury, and was transferred to the Palma Real Clinic in Palmira.
Surgery was performed first and it was expected that he would progress. However, this Thursday night he lost the battle.
Through its Twitter account, the Ministry of Sport lamented the death of the cyclist: “We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates. Peace in his grave.”
From the Ministry of Sport we regret the death of the young cyclist, Andrés Arévalo, who suffered an accident during the Vuelta de la Juventud. We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates. Peace in his grave. pic.twitter.com/287OUuPcBf
– Ministry of Sport (@MinDeporteCol) May 13, 2022
Rest in peace champion!
Back high crack 😔 we will remember you for leaving everything for your dreams. Your family, your friends and the cycling family are very saddened by your departure.
🙏🙏🙏 Andrés Arévalo, #205 in your honor pic.twitter.com/kFRrwxnhtN
— DNA Cycling (@AdnCycling) May 13, 2022
SPORTS
