Saturday, May 14, 2022
Andrés Arévalo: young promise dies, mourning in cycling

May 13, 2022
in Sports
Death

Andrés Arévalo died after an accident, he was running in the Vuelta de la Juventud.

On Thursday night the death of the athlete was confirmed.

Colombian cycling is in mourning, after the death of the cyclist Andrés Arévalo, a young promise of the country, was confirmed this Thursday night.

Arévalo remained in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the serious accident he suffered in the third stage of the Vuelta de la Juventud, disputed between Popayán and Palmira.

mourning in cycling

The 18-year-old cyclist, from the IMRD – Zipa Soacha team, suffered the accident on the approach to Buga.

He was diagnosed with a severe head injury, and was transferred to the Palma Real Clinic in Palmira.

Surgery was performed first and it was expected that he would progress. However, this Thursday night he lost the battle.

Through its Twitter account, the Ministry of Sport lamented the death of the cyclist: “We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates. Peace in his grave.”

SPORTS

