Andres Andrade, the midfielder of National Athletic mentioned to Caracol Radio that there was no approach to the cali america, and although he is still without a team, there are several clubs that are interested in hiring him and are making proposals.

The 33-year-old from Cali spoke about his time at the National Athletic. He recognized that he had a successful time at the Antioquia club, “Since I arrived I set myself some objectives and I fulfilled them,” he assured.

Yes, there have been 3 teams that have shown interest, but so far nothing has been finalized.

However, he explained that, although it was a surprise departure, he understands that it is due to the conditions the club is experiencing. “I leave calm, happy with what was done and it is what I have left… I spoke with the teacher. He told me that he wanted me to continue for what was coming for the Libertadores, but it was the leadership that did not see it as productive for me to stay, ”Andrade mentioned in an interview for Caracol Radio.

Also, he explained that he has had many offers, including some outside of Colombia. However, when asked about these proposals, he did not add information, “I can’t talk to you about the team because I’m a professional and that’s very private. Nothing will come out of my mouth. Yes, there have been 3 teams that have shown interest, but so far nothing has been finalized”.

In recent days, rumors about his arrival at América de Cali have been growing, in fact, for some fans, his arrival is already a fact. But Andrade denied this information and he said that of the clubs that have approached him, América de Cali is not one of them, and that the rumor of his arrival is a complete lie.

“The approach that América had with me was a year ago, when I was a Nacional player and it was Professor Juan Carlos Osorio who wanted me to have. What they have said now is a lie, I have not had an approach with them, “said Andrade.

Despite this, Andrade mentioned that he would love to play for América, “I would like to arrive because I am a fan of América, everyone knows that. This has to be seen for all things, from sports, economics and what my family wants ”, however, he explained that the club has not shown interest in these last days in which it is looking for a team.

