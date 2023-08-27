Stefano Bisi at “La Piazza” by Affaritaliani.it

Between a debate on the Pnrr and one on the minimum wagefalls into “La Piazza” of Affaritaliani.it Stefano Bisi, Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy. An unprecedented for the successful event organized by director Angelo Maria Perrino now in its sixth edition. Born in 1957, Bisi, proudly from Siena, explained to an attentive audience the function of Freemasonry today. By breaking some taboos and pulling the ears of some journalists who “forget to write how the investigations end”. The reference to past investigations which involved Freemasons from the Grand Orient which were then archived. Discipline first. Bisi hooks up to the great arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro on January 16, 2023 to set the record straight: whoever fails, pays.



“During the investigation into Matteo Messina Denaro there was talk of Freemasonry because the doctor in charge of the mafia boss was a Freemason, and I dismissed him because he is within my powers, but then at the end of the investigation the investigators believed that the Freemasonry had nothing to do with it. And it is not the only occasion in which this conclusion has been reached”, the head of the Grand Orient of Italy chanted with his chest out.

And the Church? There has never been a great feeling between the two institutions, however Bisi is keen to specify that he hasn’t never taken refuge in anticlericarianism. On the contrary. “I owe it to a country parish priest that I was able to attend kindergarten” and “I owe it to a country parish priest that at the age of 18 I was able to make my first printed newspaper”. Yes, a newspaper. Why Bisi he is also a journalist and will return to it when his second mandate expires in April 2024, which can no longer be postponed by statute.

One date, however, Bisi marks on the calendar of history: September 20, 1870. The breach of Porta Pia. A day that the Grand Master would like to be remembered why “he took away the temporal power from the Church”. But what does Freemasonry actually do? “We are present in all Italian cities. There are also loggias in small towns such as Massa marittima (a citizen in the province of Grosetto with just over 8,000 inhabitants ed)

Dating between men (women are not accepted) simply. Or at least that’s what Bisi describes as representing a picture made of “aprons” and “hoods”, as “journalists like to say”, but made up of men who “meet in the evening, in temples, in Masonic houses, some even very small, adorned with our symbols. One speaks and the others listen”. Here the quote on Giulio Andreotti (non-trivial) to explain the hierarchical order within Freemasonry where the apprentice is at the base.

The God said: “In the convents there was a novitiate: before speaking you had to prepare yourself”. AND “It’s the same with us”, assures Bisi. And at the center of the discussion between Freemasons are “our symbols, ethical values, duties and rights that we have and that are not always recognized”, underlines the guest bitterly, pressed by director Perrino.

“There are some bills – recalls Bisi – that copy those of 1925 (fascist era ed) which force the Masons into hiding”. Lhe Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to exclude the Freemasons from political formation. Bisi points this out. If this had been the case in the past, “athe Nobel prize winner in physics Enrico Fermi could not have been a minister”, “Salvatore Quasimodo could not have been a minister of culture”, “Arnoldo Foà could not have been a director of a public theatre”. All Freemasons, of course.

And does Freemasonry deal with power? Here Bisi tells an anecdote to highlight again the indelible stigma that hangs over the image of Masonic lodges in general. “To a centre-right mayoral candidate, after being discovered (that he is a Freemason ed), the application was withdrawn. An injustice.” Bisi concludes by breaking the biggest taboo: “We are not a secret association”. Then the final claim. Giustiniani Palace. Building object of an almost century-old dispute with the Senate of the Republic.

Building purchased in 1911 by the GOI which “was taken by force of beatings by the fascist regime”. And after the Liberation “we filed a lawsuit to get our possession back”. The beginning of a long negotiation that resulted in an agreement in 1988 with the then president of the Senate Giovanni Spadolini. Terms of the agreement: the Freemasons leave Palazzo Giustiniani to the Senate and the Senate leaves 140 square meters to the Freemasons. But for now nothing done.

