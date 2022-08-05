“Updating and continuous training of doctors to limit monkeypox infections and combat stigma and prejudices. Information, communication, prevention and vaccination campaigns remain the basis of the fight against all types of viruses. These pillars must necessarily be accompanied by resources, structures and systems ready to isolate infections and effectively limit their spread “. This is said by Massimo Andreoni, professor of Infectious diseases and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), in light of the boom in cases of monkeypox within LGBT + communities.

“Throughout Europe – underlines Andreoni – the epidemic is affecting males in more than 98% of cases and in particular those who have had sexual intercourse with other males. So somehow categories of people who are in this category have been identified. moment at greatest risk of infection and for which vaccination would be desirable, as already suggested by some countries such as England, Germany and France “.

“In this context, information and communication play a particularly important role as they can contribute to increasing or reducing, as we hope, the social stigma that unfortunately we are experiencing online and not”, adds the expert who dedicates the webinar to the virus ‘Monkeypox: let’s clarify’, created in collaboration with the Consulcesi Club and initially disseminated for Club members to then become a distance training course (Fad), useful for obtaining the compulsory credits by the end of the three-year training period foreseen for December 2022.

‘Fundamental role of family doctors in behavior and prevention’

“Let’s not forget that individual behavior and prevention, which necessarily passes through general practitioners, remain the main allies against the spread of Monkeypox”, continues Andreoni.

“We have heard a lot about ‘sexual transmission’. A rather inappropriate definition – specifies the infectious disease specialist – for a virus that can instead be transmitted through the airways and contact. It goes without saying that yes, with the sexual act, from as soon as there is contact, the virus can spread, but not because this is the main channel it uses to do so. “