“Even in Italy we are recording an increase in measles cases, a phenomenon evidently due to the reduction in the vaccination rate. The most affected subjects are young adults, a category that evidently did not receive the measles booster.” Thus to Adnkronos Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, on the sidelines of the conference 'Vaccination protection in fragile patients at risk' today in Rome at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

The vaccination rates recorded in recent years worry Andreoni who admits: “They are decreasing for measles, let's remember that for this disease we must obtain a vaccination rate above 95% – warns the infectious disease specialist – This is a wake-up call which should not be underestimated. We need to encourage very high adherence among the population. We had started to imagine the elimination of this disease in Italy too, but instead these data take us back a bit. We must keep in mind, and remind everyone, that Measles is a serious disease.” Andreoni then reels off some data: “We have had 50 cases, including serious ones, including encephalitis. However, measles is increasingly understood as a banal disease but it is not banal, after all there are no vaccines for banal diseases. So we must try to provide the right information to get people vaccinated again for measles”, he concludes.