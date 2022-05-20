“Diabetes and hepatitis C are two diseases with high prevalence and hepatitis C virus (Hcv) infection is one of the main causes of liver disease worldwide. For this reason, screening for hepatitis C is essential in the patient diabetic because chronic liver disease often becomes complicated with diabetes. Furthermore, the hepatitis C virus is a subtle disease whose symptoms can appear even ten years after the infection and unfortunately in these ten years the damage caused to the liver is many. The sooner the virus is discovered, the better. ” Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

A large number of studies – as reported by the Diabetic Medical Association gathered in Rome for the XI National Congress – report an increased risk of diabetes, both type 2 and type 1, in patients with chronic HCV infection and epidemiological evidence show that about one third of patients with hepatitis C also have type 2 diabetes. Not only that, people with diabetes have a higher risk of experiencing worse outcomes, such as progression to fibrosis and cirrhosis, the development of ascites and renal pathology, as well as the development of hepatocarcinoma.

“Diabetes usually occurs after the onset of chronic liver disease – says Andreoni – but it is also true that there are diabetic patients who are affected by hepatitis C afterwards. This is because diabetes has historically made the patient more susceptible to infection. For example, the administration of insulin with non-sterilized needles – a practice adopted until a few years ago – has led the patient to develop the infection “.

To date, it is estimated that people with hepatitis C “are about 300 thousand – remarks Andreoni -. Most of these people, however, do not know they have the Hcv virus and therefore it is clear how essential it is that all people at risk of infection do the tests, undergo screening in order to be treated. This unfortunately is a subtle disease that can run completely asymptomatic, it is estimated that the first symptoms may appear even after ten years from the infection but in the meantime our liver gets sick . Hence the importance of screening even in the absence of symptoms “.

When liver damage begins to manifest itself normally, the first alarm bells are “poor digestion, difficulty digesting after meals – explains Andreoni -. Progressively the symptoms become more important: when the liver is particularly sick, the first signs appear. of cirrhosis, therefore of decompensation also linked to liver fibrosis which can lead to the appearance of an effusion in the abdomen.The abdomen swells because there is the presence of water, varices form in the esophagus which can bleed. Not only that: chronic liver disease often worsens with the onset of hepatocellular carcinoma, in other words the hepatitis C virus favors the development of liver cancer. This is another reason for making an early diagnosis because once the virus has been eliminated liver cancer will no longer develop ”.

But how and when is it appropriate to undergo the test? “Screening for hepatitis C is currently free for all people born between 1969 and 1989 – underlines the infectious disease specialist – and for categories at risk such as drug addicts and prisoners. Instead, it should be mandatory for the diabetic patient, whose chronic disease entitles the holder to exemption for a whole series of tests. So the hope is that this screening for people with diabetes will also be included among the free tests for prevention. On this front, Simit and other patient associations are strongly asking the institutions to make the test free for all people with diabetes, regardless of age “. And regarding the ministerial decree for free national screening for Hepatitis C, a measure that aims, among other things, to interrupt the circulation of the virus by preventing new infections, Andreoni is sure: “We are late”.

With the “milleproroghe decree, the Government has allocated 71.5 million euros for the screening of hepatitis C for the two-year period 2020-2021 – recalls Andreoni -. This figure was estimated sufficient to test people born between 1969 and 1989, drug addicts and prisoners. Evidently it is not enough for the rest of the population. Today we know that there is a high prevalence even among people born before 1969, so we are strongly asking the Ministry of Health and the Government for an additional allocation to be able to screen all people, especially those who have chronic diseases more risk of contracting the hepatitis C virus, as are diabetics. I hope this is done “. To date this” screening is starting too slowly. Many regions have not yet started screening campaigns, which further weakens the demand for additional funding. We are at the end of 2022, we must give all regions a big push so that the prevention campaign is launched and that it can be extended to all categories at risk “.

In the case of a positive diagnosis of the hepatitis C virus “the path to which the patient is subjected is quite simple, especially thanks to the very effective therapies we have – Andreoni points out – We have drugs administered orally which in 8-12 weeks allow the virus to be eliminated, and thus to recover from the disease. They are very well tolerated drugs, dispensed by infectious disease or hepatology centers that the Ministry of Health has recognized as “dispensing centers” for these drugs. Therefore the diabetologist, the doctor who follows the patient must go to these centers. In this way we have treated hundreds of thousands of patients in Italy, we have a lot of experience. More than 95% of patients who take the right drugs are almost certain they will be cured ”.

For Andreoni, however, prevention is everything also because “unfortunately today we do not have a vaccine for hepatitis C. We must be very careful, the HCV virus is transmitted through the blood, which is why drug addicts are among the subjects most at risk. The use, in the past, of glass syringes is also among the causes of the huge epidemic of hepatitis C virus in Italy. Ours is a country where hepatitis C is endemic for this very reason “.

Will the eradication of the hepatitis C virus ever come? “Eradicating the virus means eliminating it all over the world – concludes Andreoni -. Today it affects hundreds of millions of people, but without vaccines, eradication is unthinkable. We can, however, eliminate the virus in Italy. The WHO has given all nations the task of eliminating the virus from their country and Italy is one of the seven countries in the world that is in the best position to achieve this goal. We have treated hundreds of thousands of people but now we need everyone’s help, people have to undergo screening tests. ”