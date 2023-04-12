“Chronic Delta hepatitis affects 60 million people worldwide, almost half a million in Europe, while in our country about 10,000 Italians live with the extremely serious disease. Today we finally have a new, very effective and active antiviral for these patients”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, regarding Aifa’s decision to approve and reimburse bulevirtide 2 mg, the first specific drug for the treatment of chronic Delta hepatitis, the most severe and most rapidly progressing form of viral hepatitis, with significantly higher rates of progression to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (Hcc) than mono-infection with Hbv.

“Bulevirtide – explains Andreoni – prevents the virus from entering the cell, it is an extremely active drug. Suffice it to say that in 20% of cases we recorded the complete disappearance of the virus from the body, in 70% of cases we had a significant reduction in the amount of virus; therefore, we have seen a slowdown of the disease and we are even able to stop its progress. Bulevirtide is administered through daily subcutaneous punctures and it is now possible to use it also in Italy “.

For chronic Delta hepatitis to date “we have no vaccine but compared to the past we have new treatments”. Until “a few months ago – recalls the infectious disease specialist, one of the leading experts on viral hepatitis in Italy – we resorted to the use of interferon, a drug that is poorly active and very demanding and burdensome for patients due to its numerous side effects. Now, fortunately, that is no longer the case. This is certainly a big step forward for us, also because the HDV virus has a cost for the NHS”.