The discovery in Cyprus of Deltacron, or the mix between Delta and Omicron variants, “is a possible and expected event, the recently emerged variants may have added some mutations and therefore the union of Delta with Omicron is not surprising. In virologist there is the reassortment of viruses to form a completely new one, coronaviruses can do it. Deltacron could be a new virus that has combined old and new mutations or a viral reassortment. We need more elements, however, we know almost nothing about Deltacron and at the moment it is impossible to say if it will be dominant and what are the characteristics. “He underlines this at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

According to Andreoni, Deltacron “must be a warning” because “letting the virus circulate means creating new variants and living in the spasmodic wait to understand if they will be dangerous”.