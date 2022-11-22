“To date we have treated more than 200,000 people suffering from the hepatitis C virus with chronic liver disease: a great success because in almost all of these cases we have managed to eradicate the virus. However, there are at least 200,000 other people who do not know they have chronic hepatitis. They constitute that submerged factor which means that these people may have the evolution of the disease in the more or less near future. This is why it is necessary to expand the audience to be subjected to the appropriate screening”. He underlines this to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreonihead of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, on the sidelines of the XXI Simit National Congress underway in Rome.

Hepatitis C is a “devious disease – highlights Andreoni – which takes years to give that clinical picture that makes the disease evident even in the eyes of the patient. So we need to prevent all of this, get screened, because getting diagnosed early will allow these people not only to not develop the disease, but to heal and above all not to transmit the infection. The treatment of patients with” hepatitis C virus “HCV also serves to reduce the circulation of the virus”.

Surely the choice to test and screen “people born between 1969 and 1989 – observes the expert – arose from the consideration that within this segment of the population there were people at greater risk of transmitting the infection. However, we all know that the population born before 1969 is probably the one in which there is a greater prevalence of the infection. Not only that, in this segment of the population there is most of the undeclared. This means that, if we want to achieve the goal that the World Health Organization requires of us, namely the elimination of the virus, inevitably we will have to extend screening to older people as well”.

Therefore “it is advisable to focus on a more structured screening – Andreoni exhorts – not only limited to those born between 1969 and 1989, but proceed with older classes, starting with those born in 1943. It can be done gradually, but it absolutely must be done.”