“Villaggio Italia is the result of a collective effort, which has set itself the goal of telling the story of our country, of doing so with intelligence, sensitivity and creativity. All elements that distinguish us in the world. It is the first village that we are going to build abroad: there will be another 8 around the world and each time we have to reinvent ourselves, adapt. I believe this is the element that most distinguishes our way of operating. A unique ability that of Italy and Italians to know how to adapt, to know how to best interpret the realities in which we find ourselves operating and that has made us a great country recognized in the world. For this reason we must feel proud of what we have done and above all of what we are going to do”. Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi, the in-house company of the Ministry of Defense, said this in Los Angeles while participating in the inaugural ceremony of the American leg of the world tour of the Amerigo Vespucci ship.