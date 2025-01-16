Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric massively criticized his club in an angry speech. “I feel a lot of shit in the club,” the 33-year-old told the US broadcaster ESPN after the disastrous 0:5 (0:3) at FC Bayern Munich. “If no one will change it, I will try to change it,” he added in view of the sporting crisis.

He left it open exactly what he would change. “If I told the truth and some of the things that go through my mind about the club and the current situation, I will probably get the biggest punishment in the history of the Bundesliga,” he explained.

Hoffenheim remained winless for the ninth competitive game in a row on Wednesday evening. “This is a big shitty season,” added Kramaric. The attacker, who has been a member of the club from Kraichgau since 2016, is feeling these emotions for the first time in his football career. Kramaric was probably alluding primarily to the long-lasting quarrels in the club. The Kraichgauers only signed new players in the summer after the separation from their long-time manager Alexander Rosen, which was criticized by many fans, but they have not been of much help so far. “We invested so much money for nothing,” complained Kramaric. According to the offensive player, there is currently a risk that the club will be relegated.

Coach Christian Ilzer had criticized the way the sovereign Bayern lost. “Bayern is certainly not our benchmark given our constitution, but we still have to act differently,” said the coach.

This weekend, TSG has an important duel in the relegation battle. The Hoffenheimers are in the relegation zone and will meet their direct pursuers Holstein Kiel on Saturday (3:30 p.m./Sky), who are three points behind the Kraichgauers.