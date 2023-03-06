Due to a delay from the doctors, Andrei Claudiu Tiseanu died on his way to school

For the death of Andrei Claudiu Tiseanudisappeared alone 14 years while he was on his way to school, ASL Toscana Sud Est will have to pay compensation to the teenager’s family. Perhaps his life could have been saved. But a delay from the doctors slowed down the rescue efforts and there was nothing they could do for him. The ASL will have to pay 390 thousand euros.

Andrei Claudiu Tiseanu was only 14 years old. In November of 2014, while he was on his way to school at Castiglion Fiorentino, in the province of Arezzo, in Tuscany, suddenly fell ill. A friend called for help, but there was nothing they could do for the young man.

The family sued the ASL and a judge agreed with the parents. Probably the doctors could have saved Andrei Claudiu Tiseanu, but due to a delay, the haemorrhage caused by dissection of the aorta took him away forever from the affection of his loved ones.

There sentence of the civil judges of the court of Arezzo claims that Andrei could be saved. His death was caused by a series of mistakes that nullified the chances of saving this young life.

Initially, in fact, the young patient had been given a yellow and not a red code. And this has led to a delay in visits, which has not really been as emergency as it should have been. The health workers would have subjected him to triage only an hour and a half after his arrival at the hospital in Arezzo by ambulance.

Andrei Claudiu Tiseanu, who died in Arezzo at the age of just 14

The lawyers Umberto Cocci and Gabriella Paoloni who assist the 14-year-old’s family have brought the Healthcare Company to trial, which has always resisted the compensation request in these 8 years.

We have reached the trial, in a difficult case full of legal quibbles. The judge also made use of the collaboration of a technical consultancy, definitively accepting the appeal of the boy’s parents.