The Moscow court fined musician Makarevich for not marking a foreign agent

The Simonovsky Court of Moscow fined Andrei Makarevich, the leader of the Time Machine group, who was included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, for publishing posts on social networks without appropriate marking. This is reported RIA News.

Makarevich was found guilty under part 4 of article 19.34 (“Production of materials by a foreign agent using the Internet without indicating that these materials were produced by a foreign agent”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation and ordered him to pay 35 thousand rubles.