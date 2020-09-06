A.On Friday, the Russian state media referred to as on a health care provider once more to forged doubts concerning the poisoning of the opposition member Alexej Navalnyj with the warfare agent Novichok that had been present in Germany. A toxicologist on the Omsk hospital, the place Navalnyj was first handled, spoke of “digestive issues” as a part of a “weight loss plan” and of metabolic modifications that had began “the night earlier than, just a few hours, I might even say just a few days earlier than admission”.
Toxins weren’t present in Navalnyj: “The scenario might have been provoked by stress, overexertion, alcohol, sizzling or chilly climate,” it stated, “even by the banal lack of breakfast”. On this gentle, the enchantment of President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman was to be understood to “base oneself on information” within the case of the “Berlin affected person”, as Dmitrij Peskov now describes the never-to-be-named Navalnyj.
“Provocations” and “Russophobic Fantasies”
There are nonetheless no prison investigations, however there’s a political investigation: shortly after the Charité came upon that Navalnyj had been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, the chairman of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, introduced that the safety and anti-corruption committee of the decrease home would “analyze what was occurring “.
