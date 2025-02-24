Mirra Andreeva takes a great step in his career by conquering the title of the WTA 1000 of Dubai. With only 17 years, he has become the youngest champion in the history of the tournament, after imposing himself on Danish Clara Tauson 7-6 (1) and 6-1 in the final. With this, it leaves out the Spanish Paula Badosa del Top-10. This is his second title as a professional, after the one achieved in Iasi (Romania) by defeating Elina Avanesyan in the final.

After his departure from the Open of Australia, where he could not play his round of 16 against Aryna Sabalenka, he returned to the competition last week at the WTA 1000 of Doha, where he fell in the second round against Rebecca Samkova. However, in Dubai he has demonstrated his entire potential, surpassing each round with solidity.

In the final, Tauson opposed resistance to the first set, even forcing the tie-breaker After tracing a 5-4 against, but he could not do anything in the face of Andreeva’s intensity in the second partial.

Thanks to this triumph, the Russian tennis player has entered the world top-10, displacing Paula Badosa for a tight difference of 22 points. Andreeva will reach the ninth position of the ranking, also surpassing the American Emma Navarro.

Last week, Joao Fonseca surprised to win at 18 his first ATP title in Buenos Aires by beating the Argentine Francisco Cerú. Now it is Andreeva who confirms her potential with her triumph in Dubai. Tennis lives a relay with young people who enter strongly in the circuit.