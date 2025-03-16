03/16/2025



Updated at 9:40 p.m.





It is not the future, but the present. He will not have tennis in his hands tomorrow, but today. Andreeva myrrh He raises his third title in Indian Wells, second of the WTA 1,000 category, after Dubai, and consecutive. Link the Russian 12 triumphs in a row and not against anyone, because in this tournament he got Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and in the final he played as he wanted with Aryna Sabalenkaworld number 1 (2-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in two hours and 4 minutes).

Andreeva myrrh 2 6 6 Aryna Sabalenka 6 4 3

Until April 29 he does not turn 18, but already competes as a veteran. Although he began with nerves, he removed them with more power and anger than his opponent, who owns himself with a hard hand and lashes from side to side.

But the Russian knew how to order the ideas better, to be more patient, play with the lack of control of the Belarusian, perhaps too exposed to favoritism for the nine years of difference, by the distance titles, by the classification. Too much pressure that Andreeva, however, handled ease after the first set.

He found Sabalenka’s imbalance, which plays with a cannonman, but not always with the temper that each rival requires. That temper that the teenager did, where she drained in the rival’s mind to disarm all her strengths.









Andreeva looks well organized, humility instilled by who is guiding her towards the top, Conchita Martínez, huge talent and self -confidence of age. With 17 years, the youngest to win Indian Wells from Martina Hingis in 1998,