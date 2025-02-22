02/22/2025



Updated at 7:33 p.m.





If Joao Fonseca Maravilla with his incursions between the elite in the male circuit, Andreeva myrrh He already confirms everything that was expected of her for a while. With 17 years, the Russian is crowned in Dubai’s WTA 1,000, her second title and one of those who add gallons and shine the showcase.

Andreeva has gone step by step towards heights, without running, with firm steps on the track and a lot of shyness outside it. Well advised with Conchita Martínez, with whom she started in the spring last year, and confirms the good harmony with this title conquered before Tauson in the final.

But before, the Russian had dispatched at the taste of names with much more pedigree than yours so far. He turned off Avanesian at the premiere (6-2 and 6-1), a rosco endors Swiatek in rooms (6-3 and 6-3). A first alert for rivals that could not quell the Grand Slam Elena Rybakina champion in the semifinals (6-4, 4-6 and 6-3). Already in the final, the Danish Clara Tauson could only plant each in the first set and confirm the superiority of the rival in the second (7-6 (1) and 6-1).

Andreeva continues to rise in the ranking, because this triumph in Dubai will boost the top ten for the first time, ninth and unseat Paula Badosa of this group of chosen. And it will not be a fleeting success given the staging in this week and the desire to continue growing that both the tennis player and her teacher, a Conchita Martínez who observes her growth with a soft and patient hand.









The Russian aroused curiosity in 2023, with some round of 16 in Wimbledon with passage through the previous phase included. And it was already a confirmation in 2024, with the title in IASI, the eighth in Australia and, above all, with the semifinal in Roland Garros. In this 2025 it breaks precocity records when crowned in Dubai.