Garbiñe Muguruza’s unstoppable march on the WTA circuit came to an end this Monday when after a very hopeful first set it seemed that the tenth consecutive victory of the Spanish could arrive, 21st of the season. But Bianca Andreescu, an impertinent, irritating 20-year-old girl who, it must be said, plays very well tennis, stopped the leader of the year in games won with a well-deserved comeback: 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and 13 minutes. Thus he frustrated the Spanish derby that was almost savored after the impressive victory against Ons Jabeur de Sara Sorribes, who will face the Canadian in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, eighth favorite and winner of the US Open in 2019.

Garbiñe’s defeat, who is still unable to pass the eighth in this tournament and was the sixth time he had reached those heights, was not due to a lack of attitudeRather, it lacked strength, physical background after a course full of matches, many of them of the highest demand, because it has hardly had easy rivals due to its position in the ranking and because of the level so even that there is in the circuit. On Sunday he left more than his soul before Kalisnkaya, he expended a lot of energy. This was acknowledged at the press conference. Andreescu, who had just spent a year without competing, seems to have recovered his best version in Miami. This time it did not pass over Muguruza as in Indian Wells two years ago (6-0 and 6-1), but the direct game of the caraqueña bounced again in the freshness of a very dynamic rival and that each blow is played with the faith that it will enter, although sometimes luck also accompanies it.

After that first round in which Garbiñe was more than correct, the winner of two Grand Slams was always in tow of what the Missisauga tennis player, of Romanian origin, wanted to dictate. Even at times when his strength seemed to wane. Muguruza did not give up even with the 4-0 against the last quarter. However, that anguish that haunted him in other times reappeared and that brought him to the brink of tears when he realized that this time he could not turn the game around.

“I lack spark”

“Physically I was not up to the task. I lacked energy, spark against an opponent who plays very fast. At the end of the third set I noticed that it was difficult for me to play the way I wanted to.. I dragged the load of matches a lot, especially on Sunday with a lot of heat. I felt diminished in that aspect, “acknowledged the Spanish, who will begin “Now to prepare the land campaign.” “It has been a good start to the year and we are happy, despite this defeat. Although we haven’t put the plan together yet. “It could start right away, still in America (Charleston) or already in Europe, in Stuttgart, after a couple of weeks.



