The mother of Andreea Rabciuc she went to the prosecutor's office again, accompanied by her partner and her lawyer, for a secret document. That is, currently confidential documents regarding further investigations on the human remains found in the old farmhouse in Castelplanio.

The woman wants to know the truth, as does the entire community. Andreea Rabciuc passed away in 2022 and although the results of the DNA testing they have not arrived yet, it is certain that those remains belong to the 27 year old.

Investigators are focusing on most important elements: the mobile phones of the girl and her then boyfriend Simone Gresti, remains of clothing found in the farmhouse and a writing on a beam. The latter was not disclosed, but the authorities want to understand whether it was already present in the old building before the young woman's disappearance, whether it was done by her or by someone in an attempt to sidetrack the investigation.

The autopsy identified no signs of violence, but a bone fracture in the head, consistent with a extreme gesture. Did Andreea Rabciuc take her own life? A doubt that will need to be clarified, given the contradictory elements that have emerged in recent days.

The two testimonies on the case of Andreea Rabciuc

After the girl's disappearance, while researchers were searching the area, the owner of the farmhouse noticed a broken window. Just him, guest on the TV program Who has seentold how things went.

The brother had called him to inform him about that window that someone had broken, so the man had thought of asking the volunteers who were looking for the missing girl, to check. He remembers that some agents and men from the Civil Protection who came in for a quick search informed him that they had not found anything nothing strange. Andreea's body was not in the farmhouse.

Not only that, there is another important testimony, that of one youtuber who entered that farmhouse looking for signs of a party, because there was talk of a rave in which that young woman had perhaps participated. She filmed the inside of the old building with her cell phone and then published the images online, captioning them “The farmhouse of horrors”. Video which was later removed, at the owner's request, annoyed from the violation and the negative description of his Private property.

The YouTuber, interviewed by Federica Sciarelli's microphones, said that he searched every corner in search of details, even going to the upper floor, which was unsafe. He didn't notice no body.

Two testimonies that make it clear that Andreea Rabciuc entered the farmhouse at a later time, alone or brought by someone. Did she take her own life or did someone stage an extreme act? The insect tests who attacked the human remains, which could clarify whether the body was always in that room or whether it had been moved.

The boyfriend is the only one under investigation

For now, the only suspect is her then boyfriend Simone Gresti, accused of 4 charges: drug dealing, kidnapping, voluntary crime and incitement to suicide. The man continues to declares himself innocent, explained that that night they had argued, she had then left him her cell phone and left on foot alone. What really happened to Andreea Rabciuc? The case is still shrouded in mystery.