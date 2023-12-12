Who is Andreea Sasu, Mother Nature of Ciao Darwin

The third episode of Hello Darwin 2023which aired December 8 on Channel 5saw the entry into the scene of a beautiful new one Mother Nature: Andreea Sasu.

The 33-year-old (born in '90) model born in Romania (she moved to Milan twenty years ago) took the audience's breath away: Mediterranean beauty and breathtaking curves.

The television audience had already come to know and appreciate Andreea Sasu a Temptation Island (he participated in the first edition), while, moving from TV to social media, he is an influencer on Instagram with almost 150 thousand followers.

Andreea Sasu, who are the two ex-boyfriends of Mother Nature from Ciao Darwin

Andreea Sasu she was engaged to two sports stars. Who is it about? One is the Verona footballer (he also played for a season for Milan) Riccardo Saponara and the other is Andrea Iannone. The motorcycling champion (next year he will race in Superbike) and current boyfriend of Elodie had an affair with Andreea Sasu after calling it quits Belen Rodriguez.

