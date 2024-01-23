DNA has been collected from human remains and two further tests have been arranged: the investigators' hypotheses regarding Andreea Rabciuc are currently two

The first results of the autopsy carried out on the remains found in the farmhouse have emerged. No clarification and no confirmation that it is Andreea Rabciuceven if the clothes are those of the missing girl.

During the autopsy examination carried out by the medical examiner Andriano Tagliabracci, at the Torrette regional hospital in Ancona, no bone injuries emerged that can confirm a violent death. The doctor took the DNA which will be used to confirm whether it really is Andreea Rabciuc. The next steps will be a hair toxicology testto understand if the girl has taken drugs and a entomological examination relating to the insects that attacked the body. The latter will be used to establish whether the crime occurred in a place other than that of the discovery.

Two years ago, investigators had already searched that house with molecular dogs, after the owner had reported a broken window. How is it possible that the body was not found? The hypothesis is therefore that someone has it moved to a later time, after the crime and after the inspection. Maybe there same person who broke the window.

There are two paths followed by the authorities, that of a violent crimefor which the only suspect is currently the boyfriend Simone Grestiwith whom Andreea Rabciuc had argued that evening or a death due to drug use.

The girl's mother is devastated, waiting for the DNA results but in her heart she already knows the answer and points the finger at Simone Gresti. She is certain that more people are involved in his daughter's crime and that they helped the boy move the body. She lashed out at the suspect's lawyer, accusing him of defending a criminal.

New controls on the cell phones of Andreea Rabciuc and Simone Gresti

They were also willing new controls on cell phones by Andreea and Simone Gresti, scheduled for February 4th. In the last few hours it has also been widespread an indiscretion about a rope, which would have been found next to the human remains. However, an official confirmation has not yet arrived. Simone Gresti's lawyer commented to journalists as follows: