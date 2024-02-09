The indiscretion regarding a writing found in the farmhouse, next to the remains of Andreea Rabciuc, has been confirmed

New updates on the case Andreea Rabciuc, found in an old farmhouse in Castelplanio. The indiscretion about a writing found in that ruined structure has been confirmed. The ex-boyfriend Simone Gresti, currently the only person under investigation for the crime, has decided to break the silence.

The message was found on a board, right next to the remains of Andreea Rabciuc. “I would have called you mom, if he hadn't taken my cell phone away from me”. A writing that seems to be a reference to him, to Simone Gresti. The same man stated that he had argued with the girl on the evening of her disappearance. A heated argument, then she had them left his cell phone of her own free will and left, walking alone. Since then no one has seen her again. The two were in a trailer with some friends.

It will now only be one calligraphic expertise to establish whether those words were written by Andreea Rabciuc, before making an extreme gesture or before losing her life at the hands of another person. But where did she get the marker? That same marker found in that farmhouse.

The words of Simone Gresti, the only suspect in the case of Andreea Rabciuc

Interviewed during the last episode of Who has seenSimone Gresti decided to break the silence. Every finger is pointed at him and his position has worsened after the news emerged on that writing. Here are his words: