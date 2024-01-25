Simone Gresti, the then boyfriend of 26-year-old Andreea Rabciuc, was also accused of incitement to suicide: for what reason

Still no scientific confirmation on the DNA of the human remains found in the Castelplanio farmhouse, but it is now certain that it is the 26-year-old Andreea Rabciucwho passed away about two years ago.

The authorities continue to investigate and look for clues inside the dilapidated building. A few hours ago, new news was released. Andreea Rabciuc's then boyfriend is now under investigation for incitement to suicide. He was already under investigation for voluntary crime, kidnapping and drug dealing.

There are two paths taken by the police. A crime or an extreme gesture. They are looking for other DNA traces in the farmhouse, which could prove that Andreea Rabciuc was not alone that evening. Tests are also awaited on the insects that attacked the body, which will be fundamental to establish whether the human remains were always found in that farmhouse or whether they were hidden at a later timeperhaps by the same person who broke the window of the building.

Simone Gresti, Andreea's boyfriend at the time, declares himself innocent. She has always said that that night they were in a caravan with some friends. After an argument with the girl, she would walked away aloneleaving her cell phone with him and from that moment no one would see her again.

Questions about the case of Andreea Rabciuc

But why would Andreea Rabciuc, in an altered state, have entered the farmhouse alone, and then made an extreme gesture? It would appear that the 26-year-old's remains were found nearby tickets and a rope. Details which, however, the agents have not yet confirmed.

Right inside that old, uninhabitable building, would a girl under the influence of alcohol and drugs have found paper and a pen and also a rope with which to take her own life? Or is it just one staging? These are the questions that currently surround the story of the missing girl. Crime or extreme gesture? Only the results of medical tests and further investigations will be at solve the mystery by Andreea Rabciuc.