A piece of scarf, that's what they found in the farmhouse, next to the body of Andreea Rabciuc. The news of a rope denied

It would not be a rope found in the farmhouse next to the remains of Andreea Rabciuc. Instead it would be a piece of scarf, an accessory that the young woman was not wearing at the time of her disappearance. Investigators are looking for useful elements inside the old building. What happened to the 26-year-old and how did she die?

There are two hypotheses being examined by the police. Andreea Rabciuc may have accomplished a extreme gesture or it could be a crime. The only person under investigation at the moment is her then boyfriend Simone Gresti. The latter declares himself innocent, he said he had argued with the 26-year-old that evening, she then left him her cell phone and walked away alone.

No signs of violence on Andreea Rabciuc's bones

The only certain thing is that the medical examiner found no bone fractures and there were no traces of blood in the house. During the last broadcast of the program Who has seena volunteer who was involved in the research on Andreea Rabciuc was also interviewed introduced into the farmhouse and had filmed the interior with his cell phone.

There was talk of a party and he wanted to look for clues. She had also published the video online with the title “the house of horrors”, but had then removed it after the owner's anger. It is certain that within those walls there was no body.

The medical examiner did not detect any signs of violence, but this does not exclude the possibility of a crime. Just as other hypotheses are not excluded, including that of a possible extreme gesture carried out by Andreea Rabciuc herself. The investigators are looking for useful elements inside the farmhouse and are trying to understand whether the body was brought there at a later time or whether simply no one has ever found it in two years.

Each element will be carefully analyzed, in order to rto construct the last hours of the 26-year-old's life. The only person under investigation at the moment is Simone Gresti, Andreea's boyfriend at the time. It would seem, according to various testimonies, that the two had a tense relationship.