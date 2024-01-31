A CT scan was carried out on the bone remains found in the old farmhouse in Castelplanio

The CT scan on the bones found in the Castelplanio farmhouse, carried out at the Torrette hospital in Ancona, has been completed. There is now certainty that it is indeed the missing 26-year-old Andreea Rabciucalthough the official DNA test has not yet arrived.

The purpose of the CT scan is to understand how she died. The hypothesis for now is that of ahanging. It would seem that inside the farmhouse a scarf was found hanging from a beam and that ainterruption of bony process at the base of the skull. However, the rumors that have emerged have not yet been confirmed by the words of the authorities. Definite results from the exams are awaited.

The consultant of the only suspect, the then boyfriend Simone Gresti, was interviewed by Rai. Here are his words on the developments of the story:

We are waiting for the official reports after the x-ray and CT scan. There does not appear to be any new elements compared to what has already emerged from the first findings of the microscopic investigation.

With these words the consultant wanted to imply that no fractures to the head or bones, signs of violence, were identified. However, investigators continue to beat all the tracks. The only suspect is her boyfriend Simone Gresti. That night the two had argued and Andreea Rabciuc had left on foot alone. This is what the witnesses said. Since then, no one has seen the 26-year-old again. After two years, human remains were found in an old unusable farmhouse.

Andreea Rabciuc: the two paths taken by the investigators

For the moment, there are two paths followed by the police. An extreme gesture, behind an incitement or a crime. It will be essential to understand whether the girl's body was always found in that ruined building or was taken there at a later time. They will be able to give an answer to this tests arranged on insects who attacked the body and a video shot by a YouTuber a few days after Andreea's disappearance.

At the time there was talk of a party, the YouTuber had snuck into the farmhouse to look for clues and had filmed the interior with his cell phone. During the program Who has seenhe said he looked in every corner and had removed the video on the platforms, entitled “The farmhouse of horrors”, after the request of the owner, who had found it offensive. There was no body.