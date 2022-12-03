The Serie B weekend starts with the success of Venezia against Andreazzoli’s Ternana, official since Friday and taking over from Cristiano Lucarelli. A brace from the Finnish Pohjanpalo and at least three miracles from the Brazilian goalkeeper Bertinato – the man of the match – gave Vanoli the second win in a row. Ternana still in crisis: the Umbrians haven’t won since 22 October, then three defeats and three draws. At 18 on the Cagliari-Parma field.

VENICE-TERNANA 2-1

—

Ready, go and Venice immediately moves forward. In the 9th minute Pohjanpalo beat Iannarilli by force by kicking twice and stinging on the second attempt, after a first save by the Umbrian goalkeeper. He ball under his legs and advantage. Fourth goal in the league for the Finn, the fifth will also arrive. In the 33rd minute Ternana equalized with Falletti. Insidious free-kick from the trocar, Pettinari touches the ball and Cernigoj hits his arm. Camplone awards the penalty after consulting the Var. The Uruguayan striker disguises himself as Totti, kicks with a spoon and beats Bertinato for the draw. However, Venezia raised their heads and took the lead again thirty seconds before the interval, in full recovery. Pohjanpalo takes advantage of a nice assist from Johnsen and strikes Iannarilli again in front of goal. The recovery is a festival of chances and thrills on both sides. Ternana tries to sting at least three times, but Bertinato saves the result with cover interventions: the save of the match is an open hand flight on a left footed shot by Agazzi from 15 meters (70′). 10′ from the end Busio nearly made it 3-1 by hitting the crossbar from outside the box, before another couple of miracles from the home goalkeeper, first on Partipilo’s left foot and then on Capanni’s right foot. Venice at 17 points. Another ko for Ternana.