Empoli continues to amaze in the league, but this certainly does not mean that they are not ready to do so also in the Italian Cup. A competition that Andreazzoli is keen on, but which he would like to … revolutionize

Empoli continues to amaze in the league, but this certainly does not mean that they are not ready to do so also in the Italian Cup. The Tuscans face Verona in the round of 32 of the Italian Cup, the last round before the big players enter. A situation that Andreazzoli comments with fairly direct words in the Press conference preceding the match against the Tudor team.

FORMAT – Unlike what small girls usually do, Empoli (starting from the thirty-second where they defeated Vicenza 4-2), has no intention of snubbing the tournament, despite the current formula favoring the top eight of the previous championship , which enter the competition already quite advanced. “For us the Coppa Italia is an opportunity, we go there to win the match against Verona. I don’t like this format very much, I like the English model more. Done like this, it is the cup of who is stronger and more powerful, I would like it to be equal, that we all start together and end all together. But returning to the subject, we will face it with the utmost attention and dedication ”. Having said that, given that it is played with a certain frequency, Andreazzoli has the opportunity to make a bit of turnover and to bring on the field those who have so far found less space like Leonardo Mancuso. Which in fact will be part of the match. “Mancuso plays for sure. We will use the same yardstick we have used up to now, respecting the health of the kids. We have twenty-five outfield players at our disposal, to whom we intend to give the opportunity to participate.” And to take part in what so far is one of the most interesting stories of the championship.

NO REVENUES – Empoli, however, will not mount its head … “If we did not listen to what they say we would be deaf. We are happy with our work and the results it brings, when you commit yourself and work hard and the results arrive you are in the ideal condition to continue like this. But tomorrow there is a match and we have to think about that, we are happy with what it was, but the discussion ends there “. And despite being the man of the moment, Andreazzoli has no particular revenge to take. “Honestly, I don’t have to take any pebbles off my shoe. I consider myself lucky and I have no recourse to take against anyone. Indeed, I thank everyone I have met along my path, because everyone has made me grow. I am satisfied with what I have done in the past and even with the time I was at home. This world has always done me good. “And he is certainly doing it at Empoli …

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 15:45)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Andreazzoli #Italian #Cup #cup #strong #powerful #Englishman