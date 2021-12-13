The Empoli coach, speaking to Radio Sport too, analyzed the moment of his team: “There is not just a group of owners. My team has the obligation to always play to win”
Another victory, this time against Napoli at San Paolo, and Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli flies to seventh place in Serie A. The coach of the Azzurri commented on the moment on Radio too Sport, on Rai Radio1: “I think I can say that our 16 points away from home are no coincidence: matches like the one against Napoli are very stimulating but the greatest gratification is to feel the dressing room celebrating: we manage to get everyone to participate, there is not just one group of owners and this is a great satisfaction for me “. Within the group Vicario stands out: “He should also be exalted from the point of view of his character, he is a hard worker. He follows what we ask him and also plays with his feet, taking on many responsibilities”.
Towards salvation
–
Calculations and ambitions for his Empoli who is not satisfied: “If I think about the fact that the relegation rate could be the lowest in recent years? Age advises me to be cautious, we saw surprises last year too. The current 26 There are a lot of points compared to the goals we had set for ourselves, now we have to complete a path but my team has the obligation to always play to win. “
