Another victory, this time against Napoli at San Paolo, and Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli flies to seventh place in Serie A. The coach of the Azzurri commented on the moment on Radio too Sport, on Rai Radio1: “I think I can say that our 16 points away from home are no coincidence: matches like the one against Napoli are very stimulating but the greatest gratification is to feel the dressing room celebrating: we manage to get everyone to participate, there is not just one group of owners and this is a great satisfaction for me “. Within the group Vicario stands out: “He should also be exalted from the point of view of his character, he is a hard worker. He follows what we ask him and also plays with his feet, taking on many responsibilities”.