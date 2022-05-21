Empoli closes its season in the best possible way.

Empoli closes its season in the best possible way by winning at Gewiss and definitively canceling even some empty passes. A very serious match, that of the Tuscans against Atalanta, played as it could and should have been against an opponent with fierce motivations. Careful match, trying to take advantage of the episodes. And so it was. Andreazzoli analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sports.

VERY SERIOUS – He asked for a serious match. Empoli was very serious. Empoli played with rare concentration and determination and broke Atalanta’s European dreams by fielding identities and ideas. A promise kept. “We are very happy. Above all because Atalanta complimented us. Their manager Marino told us that we were the honor of the Italian championship. We always behaved in the same way and beyond the result of the field, which obviously we are pleased, I believe that his words are the best recognition “. See also WEC | ByKolles Vanwall's Hypercar is ... alive!

VICAR – Once again Vicar on the shields. Andreazzoli praises it. “Vicario is a golden boy, on and off the pitch for attitudes, behaviors and mentality. He wants to work, the ability to question himself and is constantly looking for improvements. He has also applied a lot in the game with his feet for respond to the demands of a role that has changed. It still has enormous room for growth “.

FUTURE – Amazing championship, closed in the best way. It remains to be seen what the future will be. Corsi is jealous, but there is still no signature on the renewal. The immediate prospects are the holidays. “Compliments, without exaggerating and when they are sincere, are welcome and never hurt. Grandfather remains the best job in the world. I will try to make up for the time lost for the next month by dedicating myself full time to my loved ones. I love this job and I am available to everyone. In the meantime I will also dedicate myself to the bike. Next Saturday I’ll go to the mountains, a nice ride on the Apuan Alps. I’m waiting for everyone, I’ll put the restaurant on, their bicycles. See also Barcelona gave Real Madrid soup and dry at home: 4-0

May 22, 2022 (change May 21, 2022 | 23:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Andreazzoli #grandfather #ride #bike