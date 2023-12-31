Dhe flow stops. Even on the last day of the year, Andreas Wellinger presented himself in his current splendid form. Nobody jumped further than the opening winner of the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old tour leader only landed at 139 meters. But because the landing wasn't what the flying stylist imagined, he had to admit defeat to Anze Lanisek in the qualification for the New Year's jump (1:45 p.m. on ZDF and Eurosport).

The Slovenian jumped five meters shorter on the large Olympic ski jump. But because he received better grades, just 1.5 points was enough to win. “I have to practice landing again on Gudiberg,” said Wellinger later. It was the only flaw in his otherwise flawless flight system on New Year's Eve.

“I’m really good on skis”

Wellinger was already at the top in the run-up lane. 92.1 kilometers per hour – no one was faster than the Ruhpoldinger. Wellinger explained things in the mixed zone of the ski jumping facility, which was well filled with 8,000 spectators. “I've always been very quick on the approach, have a relaxed squat and stand really well on the skis. And then our service people do a damn good job too.”

So the new year can come. Wellinger, who had already triumphed under floodlights on the Oberstdorfer Schattenbergschanze on Friday evening, still has all the trump cards in his hand to make the dream of a German overall victory in the Four Hills Tournament – the last one by Sven Hannawald was 22 years ago – come true. But there is still a long way to go until the final on January 6th in Bischofshofen.

Karl Geiger currently has to go a long way back to the absolute top. Qualification results may have limited significance. But Geiger didn't like his work on New Year's Eve. “Those were three bad jumps,” he said of the two training attempts and the subsequent qualifying jump of 122 meters, which put him 35th overall.







Constantin Schmid (9th), who stood out from the national group that competes in the Continental Cup and is allowed to take part in two season competitions in the World Cup, did better from Team Germany and showed a good performance. Having entered the inrun lane in third place, Schmid was allowed to stay in the so-called leader box after his jump of 132 meters until he became the 49th starter. “Consti doesn’t care,” said the stadium spokesman in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Philipp Raimund came twelfth, Stephan Leyhe 13th, Pius Paschke 25th. The Austrian Stefan Kraft, who leads the overall World Cup, came sixth with a jump of 132 meters and was therefore much better than in the previous sobering years on his problem hill.

Special feature on the last day of the day: Because the elevator in the diving platform was broken, the athletes had to climb the stairs. Children from the local ski club carried their skis for them. Wellinger, who spoke of “what felt like 550” steps after his second place, also used the stadium microphone to thank “you all for being there today. See you in the morning”. Until New Year's jumping, when Wellinger has a lot planned. His best placement so far was fifth place ten years ago. The Olympic champion can do better. Especially when the flow continues.