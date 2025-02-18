For 14 years he was the strong man in Leverkusen handball, now the former “witcher” pulled a line: the long-time world-class goalkeeper Andreas Thiel resigned from his office as department head of TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen. According to Tuesday, the background is the perspective of women’s handball in Leverkusen, “which faces significant changes because the financial means of the handball department will no longer be sufficient for a Bundesliga budget from next season”.

“It was clear to everyone at the beginning of the season that we would be faced with our team in the 1st Women Bundesliga in front of an extremely complex challenge. Nevertheless, I always had the hope that Bundesliga handball in Leverkusen would continue, ”said Thiel:“ The past few weeks and months were very grueling. I no longer have the energy for the realignment of the department, but I do not want to stand in the way of an unencumbered restart. ”Thiel is still the chairman of the Handball Bundesliga women (Hbf), he also acts as a legal at the men’s Bundesliga (HBL).

TSV managing director Anne Wingchen regrets Thiel’s decision. “However, I can understand the motives,” said Wingchen, and thanked Thiel, who was “always a reliable contact” during his long -term term of office, “who was committed to the interests of the department with a lot of passion, right up to his commitment as a goalkeeper – or interim coach. “

How things are going on in Leverkusen has not yet been clarified. “With all calm and care, we will check which league will be the right one for the department in the future,” said Wingchen. The department is currently on a “good way to set the course for the future with an even clearer focus on promoting young talent”. After 16 games, Leverkusen is the bottom of the table with zero points.