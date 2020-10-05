A questioning in the committee of inquiry at night and shortly before the holiday. Andreas Scheuer deliberately and terrifyingly successfully uses his cover-up tactic.

Anyone who in all seriousness lets a stricken minister testify in a committee of inquiry in the middle of the night until early morning instead of postponing the interrogation has a lot to hide.

The Union parliamentary group can boast the dubious success that its delaying tactic in the Andreas Scheuer case has worked. She speculated that there would be little public response if the Federal Transport Minister had to answer questions in the car toll investigation committee on the night of Friday before the unification weekend. Since no daily newspapers appeared on the public holiday Saturday, the media attention was limited. Many did not even notice what was going on in the U-Committee. That was exactly the intention. Public outrage about the minister would be more than justified.

Because Scheuer was by no means exonerated in the investigation committee. He is accused of lying to the Bundestag. This is no triviality. Scheuer has denied there that the operator companies of the car toll have made the offer not to sign the contract until there is legal certainty. Because the contract was finally concluded before the judgment of the European Court of Justice, the Federal Republic is now threatened with compensation payments of more than half a billion euros, because the judges have stopped the project. Formally, statements stand against statements: The operators said in the investigation committee that they had made the offer. Scheuer and his then State Secretary did not confirm this – specifically: They did not remember it.

Scheuer claimed in the Bundestag that there was no such offer. That is a crucial difference. The gaps in memory are not credible. That Scheuer seems to get away with it is terrifying. The Conservatives should be careful that political morality in their ranks does not erode in a manner similar to that in the US.