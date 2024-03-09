Andreas Schell is unable to develop a future strategy for EnBW. His time as CEO of the energy supplier ends after just 17 months.

Andreas Schell could not explain his strategy to the inspectors as well as his predecessor Frank Mastiaux. Image: dpa

Dhe footsteps left by his predecessor were ultimately too big. When Andreas Schell took over as CEO of the Baden-Württemberg energy supplier EnBW in November 2022, the manager was considered a stroke of luck, an assertive doer who had already successfully guided his previous employer through a fundamental transformation.

The fact that he, as a person from outside the industry who had previously gained experience primarily in the automotive and aviation sectors, was now supposed to lead an energy company through the energy transition did not hurt the now 54-year-old manager. Now his time as EnBW boss is over after just under 17 months.