Dhe appointment of Andreas Rettig as managing director of the German Football Association (DFB) has led to a renewed rift in the association, which has been plagued by crises for years. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Mintzlaff have announced their immediate resignation from the DFB task force – and justified this at least in part with Rettig’s commitment as Oliver Bierhoff’s successor. Both announced their withdrawal on Sunday in writing via a spokeswoman.

The expert council was never equipped with the appropriate decision-making powers to be able to work effectively, effectively and purposefully, explained Rummenigge. “In addition, the task force was not involved in important DFB decisions and in some cases was not even informed. “We found out through the media about Andreas Rettig’s appointment as Sports Director of the DFB, a very sensitive personality and a decision worth discussing.”

Task force came after the World Cup in Qatar

Rettig is considered a controversial personality. Because of his views, he has repeatedly been offended in the past and is controversial in the industry. The rampant commercialization of football is a thorn in Rettig’s side. In recent years, Rettig has repeatedly presented himself in the media as the chief critic – in doing so he did not spare associations, clubs, professionals or officials. The 60-year-old was often in clinch, especially with the bosses of record champions Bayern Munich.

The task force was founded after the national team was eliminated from the preliminary round at the World Cup finals in Qatar last year. The expert council should ensure that the association and the national team get out of the slump with a view to the 2024 European Championship in Germany. The search for an heir for Bierhoff, who resigned after the World Cup, should be a main task of the task force.

In addition to Rummenigge and Mintzlaff, the committee has so far included national team sports director Rudi Völler, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke and Oliver Kahn.