The German basketball team defeated the United States quintet 111-113 in the second semifinal of the tournament that takes place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. With this result, the German quintet consolidates a growth process that began after placing 18th in the World Cup held in China four years ago. They will now face Serbia, who defeated Canada 95-86, for the title.

Supported by 24 points from FC Bayern München guard Andreas Obst, Germany defeated the United States team for the first time in history, within a World Cup, 113 by 111.

In addition to Obst’s 24 points, Germany had up to six members of the squad with double digits in the points section. The key to the game was in the strategy of the coach of the German quintet, Gordon Herbert, who anticipated the way in which the team led by Steve Kerr would play.

Although he didn’t make it to the NBA, Herbert knows the American game well, having played in college games with the Idaho Vandals during his amateur days.

In this context, and given the youth of the American Union as a whole, Germany developed a game focused on pressing the main figures of the USA, combining that defense with ball rotation plays and, at times, quick transitions to the offensive.

On the other hand, the experience of the players who play games in the Euroleague –the main competition at the club level in Europe– plus the contribution of those who live in the NBA (the Wagner brothers, Daniel Theis and Dennis Schröder) gave him to give Herbert’s quintet the necessary depth to prevail over an American team full of talent, but without enough experience at the level of FIBA ​​tournaments in the senior category.

Germany, after finishing eighteenth in China 2019, has shown significant progress in the discipline that is reinforced by reaching the final.

Since 2019, the German quintet has qualified for Tokyo 2020 by way of playoffs, beating rivals such as Russia, Croatia and Brazil. They placed seventh in the Tokyo tournament, losing in the quarterfinals against Slovenia and finished in third position at Eurobasket 2022, losing in the semifinals to the French team that finished runner-up in the event.

On the part of the United States, Steve Kerr’s attempt to fight for the gold medal in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines fell short, but they managed to improve on the seventh place obtained in the last edition held in China.

Serbia beat Canada and is back in a World Cup final

In another semifinal match, the Serbian team beat Canada 95-86 and got a ticket to the final to be played on September 10.

Again Bogdan Bogdanovic, who belongs to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, was the best scorer for the Serbs with 23 points. In addition to Bogdanovic, four other players finished with double digits on points.

By Canada RJ Barrett he was the best scorer with 23 units.

Serbia, which dominated much of the game and achieved a greater difference of 17 points, took advantage of the points in second chances – where they beat their rival 12 by 6 – and in the points of the substitute players, where they left a mark of 30 by 18 of the Canadians.

Serbia returns to a final after the disputed one, and in which they ended up losing, against the United States in 2014.

The Balkans seek their first title as an independent nation, where they register a runner-up. As Yugoslavia they managed to win three titles (1970, 1978, 1990) and as the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia they were crowned in 1998 and 2002.

next matches

Third place: United States vs. Canada

Final: Germany vs. Serbia

Source: FIBA