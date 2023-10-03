Serious mourning for Andreas Muller. Recently, the former student of Friends Di Maria De Filippi said on social media that she had lost a very important person within her family. The heartbreaking announcement arrived directly on social media, also from Veronica Peparini.

Andreas Muller is going through a dark moment. Recently, the well-known dancer suffered a serious loss and the last hours have been heartbreaking not only for him, but also for his partner, Veronica Peparini.

The sad announcement arrived directly on social media, through a photo published on the Instagram profile of the person concerned. This is how Andreas began his dramatic story:

You let go, you couldn’t carry on this battle any longer against a disgusting monster who in recent years has massacred you, made you live through hell and who has decided to take you away from us too soon. You fought hard and always with a smile.

It was him who lost his life Uncle of the dancer, a point of reference in his life. The heartbreaking words of Andreas made all his family move fan who showed him all theirs support:

Now we are coming to say goodbye to you for the last time, but I am not good with these things, I tremble, my stomach is crushed, I avoid comparisons and I dodge people because I thought and hoped that the tears were over, but unfortunately that is not the case. I would pay for a hug from you and I would go back to tell you everything that fortunately I had the opportunity to tell you. Help us with Daniel that he hasn’t realized yet and said to us ‘so now I can’t call my uncle anymore?’. We need strength more than ever. I love you uncle Salvatore. We’re broken… But I know you’re okay.

Veronica Peparini: the dedication to say goodbye to Andreas’ uncle for the last time

Veronica Peparini also wanted to offer thelast farewell to her boyfriend’s uncle by posting a shot on her Instagram Stories. This was the sweet dedication written to accompany the caption: