Andreas Muller confesses the unexpected crisis with the choreographer Veronica Peparini. Their love story has been going on for several years now but in recent days, the well-known dancer has revealed the dark period that hit him and that is putting his whole life in crisis.

Veronica and Andreas within their Instagram profiles have always shown themselves to be close-knit and happy but for some time it seems that things have not been going well. In fact, the latter is facing a really difficult moment in his life that he has decided to share with all the people I love him.

Muller thus opened his heart by revealing the severe depression that hit him and that doesn’t give him a chance to be really happy. The well-known Amici dancer has confided in all his followers who have shown affection and understanding.

Andreas Muller reveals: “I’m depressed, I’m not well”

The Amici dancer over the course of his career has conquered the public with his great skill but also for his beauty and kindness. Andreas in recent days he has confided in a series of Instagram stories explaining what is really happening in his life.

“I’m not having one of the best times of my life. At this moment I cannot say that I am happy. If I am depressed? I’ll tell you, yes. Also. It means too many things have touched me and suddenly came at the same time. I’m down, drained and off “ explains Andreas in his Instagram stories.

The Amici dancer went on to explain: “I also suffer from a lot of anxiety, but I have learned to control it. Friends of mine have recommended psychotherapy to me, I should take note and try it. With Veronica there are also curves here, again because regardless of what you see, imagine or think, we are human ”.

Finally, the dancer exposed himself to Veronica Peparini explaining: “I can only say that Veronica is much more than what you see on TV. I am lucky in a moment like this to have her patience by her side, her goodness, her maturity and her presence! “.