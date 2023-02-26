Mr. Loechel, you and other economists calculated early on that a gas embargo against Russia is “manageable”. Has concern about energy security pushed aside climate protection after the attack on Ukraine?

That’s correct. Energy should be clean, safe and affordable. For years, however, we have looked in particular at the fact that electricity is cheap. Security of supply has never been a top priority – and that is now suddenly different. We still have a fossil-based energy system in which energy was cheap for a long time and climate damage played no particular role. Likewise, everyone has bought cheap gas without seeing how bad it is overall.

So Germany has become dependent on Russian energy supplies?

Yes, like climate protection, energy security is a social dilemma. Each individual behaves very rationally and uses apparently cheap gas, coal or oil. As a result, the system remains fossil and 55 percent of the natural gas comes from Russia. During the crisis, the real prices were revealed and we were presented with an expensive bill.

Despite everything, Germany almost managed to get its energy supply this winter. Are you also optimistic for next winter?

So far, Germany has been very successful in getting more liquid gas (LNG) and has also saved massive amounts of energy. Now there are the new LNG terminals. If we stay the course, we can be similarly optimistic for next winter.

The last three nuclear power plants in Germany will be shut down in April. Do we still need these?

Not really. I had recommended the greater use of coal-fired power plants because the capacities are simply larger and the European emissions trading system captures the emissions again. This security is important, but so far even the coal-fired power plants that have returned have not had any particular utilization. I didn’t see any real dangers of a blackout.

Will nuclear power reduce electricity costs?

Of course she could help. In 2009, I co-wrote the energy forecast for 2030 to extend the terms. The result was: Electricity prices could be up to 10 percent lower if runtimes are extended. With the nuclear phase-out, politicians have weighed things up – including safety issues and waste. Last summer, too, I failed to see the absolute need to keep nuclear power plants running longer. Electricity prices are currently falling in tandem with gas prices.







In the past year, a lot has been about energy security. Can Germany still achieve its climate goals?

In 2022 we really did not move forward with climate protection, but that will change. The economics of coal power are reinforced by high levels of CO 2 -Prices and normalizing gas prices are lost.

Do you expect a gas price of 20 euros per megawatt hour again?