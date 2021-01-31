Berlin’s Senator for the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) would not have to wear a mask in his place in the House of Representatives. He does it anyway – because the AfD MPs sit relatively close to him.

B.erlin’s Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD), also wears mouth and nose protection at his seat in the House of Representatives, although this is not required there. “I keep my mask on during the plenary session because the members of the AfD are sitting two meters from me,” said hostage of the “Berliner Morgenpost: “You have an obviously lax approach to this issue.” He was therefore “particularly careful”.

In addition, more can be done than required to protect against infection, emphasized Geisel: “Everyone can act independently.” The restrictions to contain the corona pandemic are burdensome. “Of course people are annoyed,” said Geisel: “I’m annoyed too.” Nevertheless, most of them are aware that you have to stick to the rules. However, there is “always a very specific group of people who deliberately break the rules”.

Last year, the Berlin police wrote around 10,400 administrative offense reports from March to December for violations of the anti-corona regulations, said Geisel. In addition, there would be around 1,500 criminal charges with more than 5,300 suspects. In the first three weeks of this year, 750 reports of administrative offenses were added, including more than 600 in local public transport.

However, these are only the numbers of the police, emphasized the Interior Senator. In addition, there would be reports of administrative offenses from the regulatory authorities in the Berlin districts. However, these would not be recorded centrally. The interior administration therefore does not have any figures on this.