Andreas Christensen was expected to remain at FC Barcelona for the upcoming season, but a lack of attacking options could eventually push him out. Like Ilkan Gündogan, the Danish international would not necessarily be opposed to such a move.
The wave of departures at Barcelona is not over. According to Mundo Deportivo, the defender could also leave the club this summer. The Danish international is one of the players who could leave to balance Barcelona’s books and that is why he is on the way out.
His fate would be similar to that of Ilkay Gündogan. Christensen is one of the few players willing to leave if the sporting project and the financial aspect of the proposed offer appeal to him. Like the German midfielder, his willingness to leave would benefit the Catalan board, eager to get rid of large assets to reduce their wage bill and thus be able to register players. No offer has yet been received for their player.
Even after Gündogan’s departure, Vitor Roque’s imminent departure to Betis and the extension agreed with Clément Lenglet, one last sale would be necessary to register Dani Olmo in La Liga. Mika Faye is rumoured to be close to signing for Stade Rennais. His sale for around 15 million euros, with a percentage of the resale price and a buy-back clause, should be a relief for the Blaugranas.
However, it is not known whether these moves will be enough to register Dani Olmo and sign Federico Chiesa, Barcelona’s new target for the left wing.
