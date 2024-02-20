Andreas BrehmeGermany's hero of the World Cup final Rome in 1990 and former player for Bayern, Inter, Kaiserslautern and Real Zaragoza, He died unexpectedly at the age of 63 from a heart attack, his family confirmed after press reports circulated about it.

“It is with deep pain that I announce on behalf of my family that my partner Andreas Brehme died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest. We ask in these difficult times that our private sphere be respected,” says a statement from his partner, Susanne Schaefer.

Remembered

The goal that gave Germany the victory against Argentina, from a penalty, in 1990, is one of the signs that identified Brehme as a player.

He was a left back – at the end of his career he also played as a libero – and his free kicks with his left foot were fearsome, but, in the 1990 penalty, he decided to shoot with his right leg and it was a goal.

The decision was due to the fact that Brehme – who was ambidextrous – had received a blow to his left foot, despite which he took the penalty that he did not want to take. Lothar Matthäus, claiming that he did not feel safe because he had had to change his boots and that he was wearing ones that he usually wore only in training.

The second pitcher was Rudi Völlerwho was the one who had received the foul that caused the penalty, and the coach Franz Beckenbauer He considered that whoever had received the foul should never take a penalty.

Their teams

At club level, Brehme was German champion with Bayern in 1987 and with Kaiserslautern in 1998. In addition, he won the German Cup with Kaiserslautern in 1996 and the UEFA Cup with Inter, in 1961.

The title of German champion with Kaiserslautern is especially valuable since the team achieved it, led by Otto Rehagel, after having been promoted and after having spent a season in the second division after being relegated just in the year in which it had won the German Cup.

On the day of relegation, Brehme was asked if he would go to second place with Kaiserslautern and he gave an answer that marked the decision of many other of his teammates and that was key to achieving direct promotion again: “Together we have put the car in the mud and together we are going to get it out.

Andreas Brehme has died at the age of 63.

With the national team he played 86 games and scored eight goals. In 1990 he was one of Germany's key players, not only because of his goal in the final against Argentina. Already in 1986 he had been in the final, also against Argentina, and had scored, from a free kick, a key goal in the semifinal against France.

Last January, after the death of Franz Beckenbauer, who had been his coach in the national team, Brehme said that he believed that the Kaiser “will form with Pelé and Diego Maradona a magic triangle in the sky.”

Brehme also tried his hand as a coach, but he was far from even approaching the successes he had achieved as a player.

