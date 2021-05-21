Italian financier Andrea Zanon, creator of the Nimbus cryptocurrency platform, in Colombia in 2020. THE COUNTRY

From Bill Clinton’s Technology Advisor to world Bank. From a global executive with 25 years of experience to dispatch daily in the tight-knit circles of power… When Italian financier Andrea Zanon appeared in society, he displayed the verbal pyrotechnics of a winner. Or, what is the same, the self-assurance of a self-made man forged by a master’s degree in Georgetown and harbored in technology projects in 20 countries. At least, that’s what he proclaimed on his resume, where he also boasted of speaking five languages.

Zanon’s latest invention was born in 2020. It was called Nimbus and it was a cryptocurrency trading platform that promised a monthly return of up to 15%. Its mechanism speculated with a portfolio of digital currencies and had a supposed computer program that protected clients from losses. “You can take advantage of this tool to empower yourself!” Zanon encouraged in a video on YouTube last June.

Recorded in a building on Madrid’s Gran Vía, this recording is one of the few traces that persist in the network of this Italian based in Spain. Along with the cancellation of his Twitter and Linkedin profiles, Zanon has evaporated from the Internet, the showcase he used during the pandemic year to persuade thousands of investors in Spain of the excellence of his product. His disappearance coincides with the fraud investigation carried out by a court in Huelva against him and seven other members of Nimbus, among whom is the Spanish economist Javier García Madruga, former commercial director of the platform, as denounced, according to the documents to which he has accessed THE COUNTRY.

The Civil Guard figures the collective fraud of Nimbus, a firm based in Malta, at 112.5 million euros. And sources close to the investigation estimate the number of victims in Spain of this financier who presumed to operate from Madrid with analysts from New York and Washington at several thousand.

Encouraged by the boom of bitcoin, a currency that has appreciated more than 10,000% in five years, the Sevillian Francisco M., 31, deposited 1,000 euros in Nimbus. Today, he cannot recover a sum that would have fattened to 6,000 euros with the alleged interest. “They told you that they had a robot that speculated in cryptocurrencies, that bought and sold …”, recalls this supermarket employee who landed on the platform hand in hand with a friend. A relative who, he says, has 500,000 euros trapped. And that already tempted luck in Arbistar, a colossal pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies that caught the savings of 32,000 victims with the lure of a 15% monthly profitability, the same as Nimbus.

Zanon’s association with him world Bank –The financier claimed that he landed in the organization in 2007 as an investment advisor in Eastern Europe and Central Asia- was the claim that pushed investors to land in the company. A World Bank spokesperson acknowledges to this newspaper that the Italian is currently working as a “consultant”, although the entity refuses to answer a questionnaire on the details of the relationship of the founder of Nimbus with the institution. EL PAÍS has tried unsuccessfully to confirm, through The Clinton Foundation, if the financier was an advisor in the technological area of ​​the former North American president, as he boasted in his public presentations.

The Italian’s connection with Spain is clear. Zanon created a company with a capital of 3,000 euros in Madrid in November 2019, weeks before presenting his business with cryptocurrencies online. Your society, We empower capital SL, has not presented accounts or manages real estate, according to the property registry.

Threats of death

Where is the financier? And the money? In which pocket? The questions pile up. “I don’t know,” the economist Javier García Madruga, who is classified by the victims as number two of Nimbus for his position as commercial director. Now, it is unlinked from the platform. “I was only hired as an external person for five months,” defends this expert in the “entrepreneurial ecosystem”, who claims to have received death threats from investors after passing through the company. Perhaps that is why he avoids giving details about his relationship with Zanon.

“I don’t know anything about him,” says Alejandra L., former director of We empower cities, a series of conferences on female talent co-founded by Zanon, which in 2019 included the participation in Colombia of the director of the World Bank for this country and Venezuela, Ulrich Zachau. “I think the World Bank never gave us funds directly,” says a former person in charge of this initiative.

A pyramid of greed

The hopes to know the whereabouts of the Italian are now placed in the judicial investigation. Investigations that started after an investor from Granada denounced that last October the platform suspended operations and could not recover its 9,255 euros. “Nimbus did not participate in any financial activity and became a Ponzi scheme, where the interests – up to 0.5% a day – were paid with the disbursement of the first investors,” the complaint states. The document accuses the structure, which between September and October of last year entered 19.2 million, of looting the funds through a complicated web of accounts. A swarm woven to make it difficult to track money. The scheme, the complaint maintains, responds to a pyramid model, where investors must attract new members to keep the mechanism greased.

Lawyer Carlos Aránguez, which defends 150 victims, connects Zanon’s platform with a Ponzi scheme, like the one that financed Bernard Madoff, architect of a $ 64 billion fraud, raised until 2008 on Wall Street. “Nimbus is a very sophisticated pyramid scam, in which complex containment mechanisms are used to delay the collapse of the structure: investors were offered all kinds of alternatives to delay the repayment of their funds”, details this former prosecutor.

An opinion shared by forensic analysis experts at Tulip Research consultancy. “Investors’ money must be in the pockets of the company’s corporate team, scammers tend to buy properties in other countries through front men,” says a spokesman for this firm, who claims to have provided information about Nimbus to the Police German. In Spain, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) it warned last November, a month after the company’s collapse, that Zanon’s firm was not authorized to provide investment services.

The international projection of this case pushed last April the judge in Huelva who is investigating the fraud to ask the National Court to take up the case. Meanwhile, customers remember the success stories of the Italian visionary. Also, how he warned about the false messiahs of express enrichment. “There is a lot of fraudulent company. We are not one of those who are here for three months! ”He defended.

Nimbus’s latest project was called Avalon. It was an investment platform. He played on the American stock market. And it promised an annual return of up to 200%. Today, the company mail created by the refined consultant of the world Bank returns the messages.

